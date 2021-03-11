Advertisement

Kentucky State police respond to a two-vehicle accident in Nelson County

A Wednesday morning accident in Bardstown leaves one man injured and one man dead
A Wednesday morning accident in Bardstown leaves one man injured and one man dead(AP)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) – Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Bardstown early Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 245, just north of Templin Avenue in Bardstown.

According to Kentucky State Police, James Milburn, 24 of Springfield, was traveling south on Highway 245 in a 2011 Kia Optima.

For unknown reasons, Milburn’s vehicle crossed the center line and into the northbound lane where it struck a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta head-on; driven by Joseph Daughtery, 19 of Bloomfield.

Daughtery was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Nelson County Coroner’s Office.

Milburn was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP Trooper Ben Hubbard arrested.
KSP trooper arrested on stolen firearm charges and resigns
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Attorney representing a WKU student accused of rape speaks out.
Attorney claims police report for WKU sexual assault contained false details
Tanner Perruquet
Man charged in stepfather’s death arrested again
The former Kentucky state unemployment director, died March 7 at the age of 39.
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead

Latest News

Squad 42 brush truck
Crime Stoppers: Richardsville fire truck and equipment stolen
American Red Cross in need of blood donations
American Red Cross in need of blood donations
All-inclusive playground at Roland Bland Park near completion
All-inclusive playground at Roland Bland Park in Bowling Green in final stages
SGT Donitka Boyett
Celebrating influential women in South Central Kentucky with a spotlight in the Bowling Green Police Department