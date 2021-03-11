Kentucky State police respond to a two-vehicle accident in Nelson County

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) – Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Bardstown early Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 245, just north of Templin Avenue in Bardstown.

According to Kentucky State Police, James Milburn, 24 of Springfield, was traveling south on Highway 245 in a 2011 Kia Optima.

For unknown reasons, Milburn’s vehicle crossed the center line and into the northbound lane where it struck a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta head-on; driven by Joseph Daughtery, 19 of Bloomfield.

Daughtery was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Nelson County Coroner’s Office.

Milburn was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.