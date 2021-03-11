A Wet Finish to the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds have thickened over the region today, a sign of changes to come. Those changes include the return of rain along with cooler temperatures to close out our week!

Through this evening and into the overnight hours, better chances for scattered showers with even a rumble of thunder possible will move from the northwest towards the southeast. This will continue into Friday, especially during the morning. We could see the shower chances decrease during Friday afternoon, but it will be a day that will merit an umbrella nearby. The heaviest rains with this system will occur over our northwestern sections. A Flood Watch is up for Hopkins and McLean Counties through Saturday. High temperatures will be noticeably cooler compared to Wednesday and Thursday as clouds and northerly winds will only allow high temps to be in the mid-to-lower 60s.

Shower chances will increase once again Friday night into Saturday morning as a boundary of energy will move towards the north. Saturday will see lower chances for rain, especially after the morning hours. Then we expect only stray to isolated showers from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon under variably cloudy skies. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with light east-northeast winds. Don’t forget we ‘spring forward’ one hour on Saturday night/Sunday morning with the return of Daylight Saving Time!

Looking ahead to next week, another system arrives early Monday with a good shot at more widespread rain. Expect this weathermaker to move out Tuesday morning. Highs warm up a bit into the mid 60s Monday into Tuesday. At this time, it appears we might squeak by with a dry St. Patrick’s Day before another possible system arrives Thursday with a rain chance.

Overall rain totals through Monday look highest to the NW of Bowling Green, where upwards of 2″ is possible. However, most of our area should wind up with a grand total of 1-2″ of rain between Thursday night and Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Showers likely, not as warm. High 65, Low 48, winds N-7

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Showers possible. High 60, Low 47, winds NE-9

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible, especially late. High 61, Low 50, winds E-9

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 73

Today’s Low: 61

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 36

Record High: 84 (1911)

Record Low: 10 (1934)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 0.16″ (-1.32″)

Yearly Precip: 12.19″ (+3.14″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:50 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 40 / Small Particulate Matter: 47)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Pollen Count: Low (5.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.