All-inclusive playground at Roland Bland Park in Bowling Green in final stages

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The new all-inclusive playground at Roland Bland Park is in its final stages of completion. The park’s final layer of surfacing will be laid this week.

The new playground will hold handicap-accessible equipment for disabled children and sensory elements that will be enjoyed by children with special needs.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Brent belcher says they’re excited to finish this lifelong dream for the department.

“This playground is a compilation of a lot of hard work for a lot of people. We were excited when the idea and the opportunity presented itself. Now that we’re seeing the actual playground come to fruition, and the site is nearly complete. So the way I can describe it is we are closer to being done than not closer than we’ve ever been before. If we can have a little patience here, probably in the towards a big part of this month, maybe another week, or a few more weeks, it’s going to be ready to open.”

Parks and Recreation have not yet set a date for the opening of the park.

