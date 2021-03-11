Advertisement

American Airlines cancels layoffs for 13,000 workers

More than 13,000 employees were warned last month about the possibility of being laid off.
More than 13,000 employees were warned last month about the possibility of being laid off.(Source: American Airlines, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – American Airlines called off employee furloughs with the passage and signing of the $1.9 trillion relief bill this week.

The Hill reports more than 13,000 company workers were warned last month about the possibility of being laid off.

The airline’s CEO Doug Parker says those notices can be torn up after the passage of the American Rescue Plan on Wednesday.

It includes $15 billion for airlines and extends the payroll support program through September.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
The former Kentucky state unemployment director, died March 7 at the age of 39.
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
KSP Trooper Ben Hubbard arrested.
KSP trooper arrested on stolen firearm charges and resigns
The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.
Stimulus Payment Calculator: Do you qualify for a stimulus payment?
Attorney representing a WKU student accused of rape speaks out.
Attorney claims police report for WKU sexual assault contained false details

Latest News

The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Cuomo groping allegation reported to police
Congressman Guthrie honors Hart County’s Kerry McDaniel on House floor