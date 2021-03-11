American Red Cross in need of blood donations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -March is recognized as the annual Red Cross Month and the lifesaving organization is in need of blood donations.

The Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at the Holiday Inn, in Bowling Green every Wednesday and Friday this month. The drive is from 10:30 a.m till 4:30 p.m. They ask you to make an appointment if you plan on donating blood so that they can practice social distancing between donors.

Executive Director for the Red Cross of South Central Kentucky Jennifer Capps, told 13 News the Red Cross always needs blood donations. However, recently they are seeing a greater need due to cancelations during winter.

“We are asking for O negative and O positive blood because that can help us help more people quickly. We have had a lot of cancelations due to the winter storms. The flooding in eastern Kentucky that happened over the weekend and earlier caused blood drives to be canceled. So we have a lot here this week and that has really been able to help replenish what is needed,” said Capps.

There are also several other blood drives throughout the South-Central Kentucky community. You can go to the Red Cross website or download the free Red Cross app. All you have to do is put in your zip code to see where and when there are blood drives happening where you live.

