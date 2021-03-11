Breezy and warm again, shower chances return!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a dry stretch of weather throughout south-central Kentucky after our historical rainfall late February, shower chances make a return as we fall into a spring-like pattern as we approach the final days of the winter season!

Temps today will be warm as conditions will be breezy with cloud cover. Stray showers are also possible! (WBKO)

The influence of high pressure is going down in the region as an approaching frontal boundary is creating a spark in some light shower activity along the Ohio River Valley on Thursday morning. It will not be much to measure, but don’t be surprised if you see a few sprinkles or wet sidewalks/roadways especially to the northwest of Bowling Green. We anticipate a lull in activity later this morning into the early afternoon hours as the presence of moderate southwesterly flow will dry us out briefly with temperatures pushing into the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s. Wind gusts today could reach 35 miles per hour today with sustained winds between 10-20 miles per hour.

Into the evening and overnight hours, better chances for scattered showers with even a rumble of thunder possible will move from the northwest towards the southeast. This will continue into Friday, especially during the morning. We could see the shower chances decrease during Friday afternoon, but it will be a day that will merit an umbrella nearby. High temperatures will be noticeably cooler compared to Wednesday and Thursday as clouds and northerly winds will only allow high temps to be in the mid-to-lower 60s. Shower chances will increase once again Friday night into Saturday morning as a boundary of energy will move towards the north. Saturday will see lower chances for rain, especially after the morning hours. Then we expect only stray to isolated showers from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon under variably cloudy skies. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with light east-northeast winds. Don’t forget we ‘spring forward’ one hour on Saturday night/Sunday morning with the return of Daylight Saving Time!

Indeed we spring forward into the spring season with the forecast bringing better rain chances Sunday night into Monday morning as a warm front will move back into south-central Kentucky! This will push high temperatures back into the mid 60s for the region for the first half of the week. This system will finally push out of the area by Tuesday, which will deliver only isolated chances of showers and possible storms. By St. Patrick’s Day, we could see another round of potential showers and storms once again into the region as we continue a spring-like pattern with mild and wet conditions!

Rainfall totals between Thursday and early Tuesday will generally be between one and two inches with local amounts up to three inches possible in south-central Kentucky. Even higher amounts exceeding three inches are a possibility off to the northwest of Bowling Green towards Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, and Ohio counties in this time frame - so localized flooding is a concern in these locations for the time being. We’ll keep a very close eye on these spots and where the bulk of the heaviest moisture will develop as new data comes in (it is currently expected to be off to the west in southern Illinois and southern Missouri).

Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest on conditions and the forecast for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Stray showers possible. High 74. Low 57. Winds S at 17 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely. High 65. Low 48. Winds N at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 60. Low 47. Winds NE at 9 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 84 (1911)

Record Low Today: 15 (1934)

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 36

Sunrise: 6:02 a.m.

Sunset: 5:50 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 40 / Small Particulate Matter: 47)

UV Index: Moderate (3 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 45 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 71

Yesterday’s Low: 52

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.16″ (-1.19″)

Yearly Precip: 12.19″ (+3.27″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

