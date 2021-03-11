Advertisement

Celebrating influential women in South Central Kentucky with a spotlight in the Bowling Green Police Department

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue recognizing prominent women in the community with the spotlight on the Bowling Green Police Department.

Donitka Boyett is a sergeant with the Criminal Investigations Division. Before stepping into that role Boyett served as a police officer for the department.

Sergeant Boyett told 13 News how she deals with negativity and stereotypes.

”I’m gonna prove you wrong. I mean, I will prove you wrong to the end. We can do whatever we put our minds to, and we do it every day. We’ve got 18 females that work here, which is, that number for the size of our agency, it speaks volumes. So that’s 18 females that are proving people wrong every day.”

Sergeant Boyett is also a Western Kentucky University graduate.

