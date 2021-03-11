Closer to a normal summer: local pool and waterpark prepare to open for season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weather is already starting to get warmer, and both Russell Sims Aquatic Center and Southland Family Club are preparing to be open for a full-season this year.

“We’re obviously very excited. This is a huge part of the community in the summertime,” Alan Butler, the recreation division manager of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, said.

Sara Zwiren with Southland Family Club echoed that statement, “Yes, everyone is really getting excited to open!” She said.

Last year, because of the pandemic, Russell Sims Aquatic Center did not open at all for the season.

“Due to the COVID restrictions, we were just unable to pull it together,” Butler said. Bowling Green Parks and Rec is looking to staff the waterpark for the 2021 season. You can apply or get more information about openings here.

While Southland Family Club still opened for part of last summer, those who operate the facility are looking forward to welcoming back guests for the full summer. They are now taking applications for open positions as well at SouthlandFamilyClub.com.

“We’ve made some improvements to the facility this year, which include replacing one of our diving boards, we’ve purchased new shade equipment that will be placed around the facility,” Zwiren explained. Southland has also invested in new chairs and renovations to its clubhouse.

While both facilities still plan on adhering to COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing and mask-wearing, they are ready to have a more ‘normal’ summer than in 2020.

Bowling Green Parks and Recreation is able to offer its normal summer programming this year.

“Baseball, softball, soccer programs, things like that, Butler explained. “We’re really able to reach out and get people back doing what they want to do.”

Southland Family Club plans to open on Memorial Day this year. The Russell Sims Aquatic Center hopes to open on the holiday too, if not shortly after.

