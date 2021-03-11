Congressman Guthrie honors Hart County’s Kerry McDaniel on House floor

WASHINGTON D.C., Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) delivered the following remarks in honor of Kerry McDaniel on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives this week:

“Sadly, Kerry McDaniel passed away in February at just 65 years of age from COVID–19 complications. He was described as ‘can’t be replaced,’ ‘top-notch in every regard,’ and ‘an exemplary model of generosity and selflessness.’ Kerry loved serving his community and did so in various positions throughout the years. For almost three decades, Kerry worked for the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection, and most recently, he was the Hart County Emergency Management Director and Solid Waste Coordinator. As a frontline responder, he worked hard to obtain personal protective equipment for Hart County from COVID–19. Throughout the county, he was known for his service and generosity to others. Kerry is survived by his dear wife, Vicki; his son, Curtis; his daughter-in law, Tara; and his grandson, Briar Allen, and many other family members he loved so dearly. I am proud to have known Kerry. He was an exemplary citizen. He was a great, great friend, and he will be missed by all who knew him.”

Click HERE to watch Rep. Guthrie’s full speech

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.