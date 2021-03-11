Crime Stoppers: Richardsville fire truck and equipment stolen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crime Stoppers is helping the Kentucky State Police find whoever stole a truck and equipment from the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department in February.

Kentucky State Police are investigating a theft that took place around 6:00 p.m. on February 24, at the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department at 1107 Mount Olivet Girkin Road in Bowling Green. Once troopers arrived, they were advised that someone had entered the fire station side door and took the Richardsville Squad 42 brush truck. The truck was later found on Wayne Watt Road around 7:15 p.m. the same day.

Multiple items were stolen from the interior and exterior of the truck, including 2 Redmax Blowers, 2 Redmax Chainsaws, 1 Lifepak AED, and 1 IPad in a black Otterbox.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, toll-free at 866-842-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

