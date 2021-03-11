Advertisement

Gov. Beshear provides daily COVID-19 update

Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Governor Beshear gave the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate has decreased to 3.93%, due to more Kentuckians receiving one of three effective COVID-19 vaccines.

“We still have far too many deaths reported today – 34 – but I’m happy to see our positivity rate continue to decrease,” said Gov. Beshear. “This shows we’re stepping up to do what it takes to protect each other until we cross the finish line.” We still have far too many deaths reported today – 34 – but I’m happy to see our positivity rate continue to decrease,” said Gov. Beshear. “This shows we’re stepping up to do what it takes to protect each other until we cross the finish line.”

Gov. Beshear reported 1,010 new cases of the virus and 34 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP Trooper Ben Hubbard arrested.
KSP trooper arrested on stolen firearm charges and resigns
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Attorney representing a WKU student accused of rape speaks out.
Attorney claims police report for WKU sexual assault contained false details
Tanner Perruquet
Man charged in stepfather’s death arrested again
The former Kentucky state unemployment director, died March 7 at the age of 39.
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to mark International Women's Day, Monday, March 8,...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
MCHD
For a second day in a row, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 3 new cases of COVID-19
The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.
Stimulus Payment Calculator: Do you qualify for a stimulus payment?