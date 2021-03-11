Gov. Beshear provides daily COVID-19 update

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Governor Beshear gave the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate has decreased to 3.93%, due to more Kentuckians receiving one of three effective COVID-19 vaccines.

“We still have far too many deaths reported today – 34 – but I’m happy to see our positivity rate continue to decrease,” said Gov. Beshear. “This shows we’re stepping up to do what it takes to protect each other until we cross the finish line.” We still have far too many deaths reported today – 34 – but I’m happy to see our positivity rate continue to decrease,” said Gov. Beshear. “This shows we’re stepping up to do what it takes to protect each other until we cross the finish line.”

Gov. Beshear reported 1,010 new cases of the virus and 34 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.