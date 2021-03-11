Advertisement

GRAPHIC: 5 officers charged with manslaughter in teen’s shooting death

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Five Oklahoma City police officers have been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

Stavian Rodriguez was shot by officers responding to reports of an attempted armed robbery at an Oklahoma City convenience store on Nov. 23.

TV news video appears to show Rodriguez outside a gas station, dropping a gun. The boy raises his hands, then lowers them before being shot.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater charged five of the responding officers with first-degree manslaughter. If convicted, the officers could face up to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP Trooper Ben Hubbard arrested.
KSP trooper arrested on stolen firearm charges and resigns
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Attorney representing a WKU student accused of rape speaks out.
Attorney claims police report for WKU sexual assault contained false details
Tanner Perruquet
Man charged in stepfather’s death arrested again
The former Kentucky state unemployment director, died March 7 at the age of 39.
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor’s residence
Court documents say the officers "unnecessarily fired lethal rounds" at the 15-year-old armed...
GRAPHIC: Body cam footage shows intense moments leading to death of teen robbery suspect
KSP arrest Arkansas man
KSP arrest Arkansas man
Russell Sims aquatic center and southland family club prepare for summer
Russell Sims aquatic center and southland family club prepare for summer