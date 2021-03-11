Health Department expects to give out all J&J vaccines by mid-April

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With three different vaccine brands on the market, some people question which one they will receive and book appointments based on their preference.

For various reasons, people might prefer to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as its only one dose and one appointment.

The Barren River District Health Department says they currently have a limited supply of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but expect it to increase soon.

“Through at least the end of March, first week of April, we do have some Johnson and Johnson,” said Matt Hunt, Public Health Director with the Barren River District Health Department. “It’s very limited at this point. Then they’re going to, of course, ramp up production. And so I predict by the middle of April, we will fully transition to Johnson and Johnson.”

The health department only receives about 1,100 to 1,200 doses of vaccines per week which is a much smaller amount compared to the private hospitals in our area that receive thousands per week. However, the health department says there is a reason for this.

“We did see a large increase in Pfizer allocation to the state and so that would typically go to a hospital or you know, a pharmacy somewhere that, you know, they have ultra-cold storage. And so the vaccine coming to the local health department level will be Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson,” explained Hunt.

The health department is booking appointments for phase 1c. You can see if there’s any available in your county by going to their website.

