Kentucky House to vote on bill limiting no-knock warrants

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — A bill that would limit the use of “no-knock” warrants is headed to the Kentucky House floor for a vote. A Kentucky state House committee advanced a version Wednesday that mandates that no-knock warrants would only be issued if there was “clear and convincing evidence” that the “crime alleged is a crime that would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.” A bill that includes a complete ban on no-knock warrants was also brought up for discussion before the committee. Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville, banned all no-knock warrants in June 2020.

