Kentucky House to vote on bill limiting no-knock warrants

Kentucky State Capital
Kentucky State Capital
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) - A bill that would limit the use of “no-knock” warrants is headed to the Kentucky House floor for a vote.

A Kentucky state House committee advanced a version Wednesday that mandates that no-knock warrants would only be issued if there was “clear and convincing evidence” that the “crime alleged is a crime that would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.”

A bill that includes a complete ban on no-knock warrants was also brought up for discussion before the committee.

Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville, banned all no-knock warrants in June 2020.

