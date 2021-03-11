Kentucky Wesleyan College president hopes to open fully on campus in the fall

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Wesleyan College President Thomas Mitzel says the school has a goal to return to a fully open campus in the fall.

The college in Owensboro has operated throughout the 2020-21 academic year in a hybrid model.

Mitzel says vaccinations will allow the campus to resume normal operations with safety protocols in place.

He says the school would continue to follow CDC and state guidelines.

