KSP arrest Arkansas man after finding marijuana, paraphernalia, and $30,000
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - An Arkansas man was arrested after Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop near Ohio County.
According to Kentucky State Police, the driver, Tyler D. Green of Conway, Arkansas, was driving 96 miles per hour on a suspended license.
During the investigation, the trooper said they found large bags of marijuana, paraphernalia, and over $30,000 in cash in Green’s vehicle.
Green was arrested and charged with:
- Trafficking in Marijuana, 1st Offense
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License
- Reckless Driving
- Speeding
Green was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.