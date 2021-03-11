Advertisement

KSP arrest Arkansas man after finding marijuana, paraphernalia, and $30,000

Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - An Arkansas man was arrested after Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop near Ohio County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the driver, Tyler D. Green of Conway, Arkansas, was driving 96 miles per hour on a suspended license.

During the investigation, the trooper said they found large bags of marijuana, paraphernalia, and over $30,000 in cash in Green’s vehicle.

Green was arrested and charged with:

- Trafficking in Marijuana, 1st Offense

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License

- Reckless Driving

- Speeding

Green was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.

