Local organizations make donations to CASA of Southcentral Kentucky in support of children

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA of south-central Kentucky received several big donations Thursday from some big groups in Bowling Green.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) provides support, advocacy, and intervention for abused, neglected, and dependent children in South Central KY’s Foster Care and Family Court Systems.

Board members of the local nonprofit organization accepted the donations through a check presentation. First, the Bowling Green Rotary Club donated $1,100 to CASA.

The rotary club donated $10,000 earned from their Rotary Flags for Kids program to child-oriented nonprofits in Bowling Green.

Rotary member, Gayla Warner said they decided to donate to CASA as one of the organizations because the organization was met with a lot of technical challenges when training volunteers during the pandemic.

”They couldn’t do face-to-face training like they had done in the past, and that electronic equipment was something that would really make that easier for them. And in addition, all of our donations go to children’s charities,” she said.

A neighborhood or individual can get involved in the Rotary Flags for Kids program by emailing flagsforkids@gmail.com.

Additionally, Bowling Green Bourbon Group donated just over $3,300 to CASA of southcentral Kentucky that they raised in a raffle. The local group also donated to Stuff The Bus as well.

“We want to thank the Bowling Green Rotary Club and the Bowling Green Bourbon Group for including CASA in their initiatives to give back to this year. These monies will go towards helping us to serve more abused and neglected children in our region,” said Jana Sublett, Executive Director of CASA Southcentral KY.

