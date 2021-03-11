Advertisement

Local organizations make donations to CASA of Southcentral Kentucky in support of children

By Kelly Dean
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA of south-central Kentucky received several big donations Thursday from some big groups in Bowling Green.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) provides support, advocacy, and intervention for abused, neglected, and dependent children in South Central KY’s Foster Care and Family Court Systems.

Board members of the local nonprofit organization accepted the donations through a check presentation. First, the Bowling Green Rotary Club donated $1,100 to CASA.

The rotary club donated $10,000 earned from their Rotary Flags for Kids program to child-oriented nonprofits in Bowling Green.

Rotary member, Gayla Warner said they decided to donate to CASA as one of the organizations because the organization was met with a lot of technical challenges when training volunteers during the pandemic.

”They couldn’t do face-to-face training like they had done in the past, and that electronic equipment was something that would really make that easier for them. And in addition, all of our donations go to children’s charities,” she said.

A neighborhood or individual can get involved in the Rotary Flags for Kids program by emailing flagsforkids@gmail.com.

Additionally, Bowling Green Bourbon Group donated just over $3,300 to CASA of southcentral Kentucky that they raised in a raffle. The local group also donated to Stuff The Bus as well.

“We want to thank the Bowling Green Rotary Club and the Bowling Green Bourbon Group for including CASA in their initiatives to give back to this year. These monies will go towards helping us to serve more abused and neglected children in our region,” said Jana Sublett, Executive Director of CASA Southcentral KY.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
The former Kentucky state unemployment director, died March 7 at the age of 39.
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.
Stimulus Payment Calculator: Do you qualify for a stimulus payment?
KSP Trooper Ben Hubbard arrested.
KSP trooper arrested on stolen firearm charges and resigns
KSP arrest Arkansas Man in Ohio County
KSP arrest Arkansas man after finding marijuana, paraphernalia, and $30,000

Latest News

Vaccines at BRDHD
Health Department expects to give out all J&J vaccines by mid-April
Red Cross of South Central Kentucky in need of volunteers
Red Cross of South Central Kentucky in need of volunteers
CASA gets donations from local organizations
CASA gets donations from local organizations
Federal funding to expand broadband in south central KY
Federal funding to expand broadband in south central KY