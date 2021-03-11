Local Reactions: President Joe Biden’s 50 first days

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pres. Biden “I’m going to give a primetime, address the American people and talk about what we’ve been through as a nation this past year.”

It’s been 50 days since President Joe Biden took office, the president expected to address the nation hours after signing the third COVID-19 relief package into law.

13 news got local reactions on how the new administration is doing.

“I feel like with the new law that was just passed yesterday that so many Americans are getting the help that they’ve needed for a very long time. I’m sure some of that was in play before, but I think that it’s really been brought forward during his time. And so I think that it’s been a very positive thing,” said Carla Lafontaine.

“I think that the best word for me to describe that as just kind of hope. Like I felt a lot of Personally, I was feeling a lot of dread because I didn’t see an end in sight. I couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel wasn’t sure when you know, when are we all going to be able to be vaccinated? When will the world be normal? And now you can kind of see that light. And so it just feels a lot like hope to me,” said Lafontaine.

“For me, I was just being in Kentucky I was concerned about how kind of the majority population would respond to a democrat president but so far in my everyday life, I haven’t seen anything really change. I’ve been more I’m glad to see the schools opening back up I’m glad to see more people getting out and doing stuff and getting vaccinated and seems like the numbers are going down with the death rate in the state which is encouraging to see and also to see more restaurants opening up and small-town business also growing as well as exciting to see what comes in later on in 2021,” said Brad Clardy.

But not all responses were positive on Biden’s 50 first days. Julie Raffaelli Ranger writes, “He is clearly not well. I feel sorry for him every time he speaks. Not presidential at all. His wife should be ashamed of herself. He will be 25th’d real soon and then we’re stuck with Kamala. Ugh!”

Jackie Shive says, “Worst 50 days in American history!”

Carolyn Bitner Cardwell says, “I believe the man is Ill and needs help and his wife should be ashamed for putting him through this, it is so sad.”

President Biden will speak at 7 pm central on WBKO-ABC.

