Owl Moon opens in Smiths Grove

Owl Moon is a space designed for people to gather.
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Located in historic Smiths Grove, Kentucky, right off the interstate, Owl Moon is a space designed for people to gather.

“It is a quaint gathering space for people to use as a venue. It can be used for a multitude of things perfect for birthday parties, DIY classes, showers, supper club, senior portraits, engagement shoots, and so much more, “said Kelly Long, Owner.

Owl moon, like its sister-space, the Foxhole, is furnished with a blend of one-of-a-kind vintage finds and sophisticated modern furniture and acts as a showroom for many of the pieces in the space.

“I love that it is a sister space to the Foxhole. It has one-of-a-kind vintage finds it has just become such a magical little space,” said Natalie Rickman-Barnes, Employee.

If you are considering booking Owl Moon for your event they offer the opportunity to take a tour of the space prior to that.

“You can pop over the Foxhole and say ‘Hey Natalie I would like a tour’ and I will walk right over with you and let you up,” said Rickman-Barnes.

To book you can visit their website by clicking HERE.

