Red Cross of South Central Kentucky in need of volunteers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Since 1943, March has been recognized as Red Cross Month.

The American Red Cross not only hosts blood drives that save countless lives across the United States, but they also play a major role in assisting people after a natural disaster.

13 news spoke with the executive director for the Red Cross of South Central Kentucky about the flooding in Eastern Kentucky and how team members from our area are assisting those in need.

“We have actually had volunteers go from south-central Kentucky this time which has been exciting. It feels a small bit normal compared to being able to do virtual deployments and those types of things. We are still doing that but we had to send out teams to do a damage assessment. They are actually finding people that are in their cars or that are in tents that we are trying to get shelter for. They are providing shelter and resources, food, comfort kits, clean-up kits those sorts of things. They are making sure everybody is safe to start and then help them begin that recovery process,” said Jennifer Capps, executive director.

Capps added that the Red Cross is always in need of volunteers, especially to help with blood drives, or assist families after a house fire.

“We need people to respond locally to home fires. Obviously, in the winter we see an increase in home fires so always looking for people to help with that. We have people that set up and work the blood drives that check people in making sure that they are okay when they are done. So if you are interested in volunteering you can go to redcross.org and there is a volunteer tab fill out your interest and someone will follow up with you,” Capps added.

