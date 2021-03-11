Advertisement

Todd County Health Department to administer first dose vaccines today

Vaccine update with BRDHD.
(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TODD CO., Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Facebook post the Todd County Health Department will be accepting appointments for first round shots of the Coronavirus vaccine.

This will be today, March 11 from 10AM-3PM.

VACCINE UPDATE: The Todd County Health Department will be accepting appointments for first time doses of COVID vaccine...

Posted by Todd County Health Department on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

You can call 270-265-2362 starting at 8AM to pre-register for the appointment.

The health department has 170 Moderna vaccine doses available.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine are all persons eligible for Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C.

