Todd County Health Department to administer first dose vaccines today

TODD CO., Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Facebook post the Todd County Health Department will be accepting appointments for first round shots of the Coronavirus vaccine.

This will be today, March 11 from 10AM-3PM.

You can call 270-265-2362 starting at 8AM to pre-register for the appointment.

The health department has 170 Moderna vaccine doses available.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine are all persons eligible for Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C.

