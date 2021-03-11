Advertisement

University of Kentucky to host in person commencement

Some members of a campus union representing faculty and staff at the University of Kentucky say more action needs to be taken in order to keep all employees safe.(WKYT News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s flagship university says it will hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring.

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto says the ceremonies will be the first in-person commencements at the school since December 2019.

The school held virtual ceremonies last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from Capilouto says several commencement ceremonies are planned at Rupp Arena over the weekend of May 14-May 16.

All 2020 graduates are invited to participate along with May 2021 graduates.

The ceremonies will follow health and safety protocols, including face masks requirements and physical distancing.

A virtual option will also be available.

