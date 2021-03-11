Warren RECC and NCTC announce federal funding to expand broadband

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC and Tennessee-based telephone cooperative NCTC announced they will receive federal funding to assist in the costs to expand rural broadband service through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.

During a Federal Communications Commission auction, Warren RECC and NCTC together bid on all eligible areas throughout the Warren RECC territory. At the close of the auction, the collaboration of Warren RECC and NCTC won areas in east Warren County, across Grayson County, and some of Edmonson County.

In October of 2019, Warren RECC and NCTC began a pilot to bring high-speed internet to 800 members in southeast Warren County. Since then, the coverage area has expanded to include over 1,000 members. The assistance allows the two companies to expand their collaboration to additional areas of the Warren RECC service territory and add about 11,000 Warren RECC members eligible to receive the high-speed service.

“Providing high-speed internet in rural areas has been and continues to be an important issue nationwide. Fortunately, we have been able to develop a successful model with NCTC. Thanks to the RDOF funds, we are able to move more rapidly than we expected, and we’re delighted to be able to start our expansion into other parts of the Warren RECC territory immediately,” said Dewayne McDonald, President and CEO of Warren RECC. “Part of our mission is to improve the quality of life for them. This expansion represents a giant leap in progress for our members, and we’re excited about the momentum. For the areas we didn’t win, we hope the companies that did win them will live up to their commitment to serve our members with the same quality and service offered by Warren RECC and NCTC.”

“With 70 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry, NCTC has always been dedicated to delivering the most advanced technology available to the most rural areas. Partnering with Warren RECC is the best way for us to help other areas who do not have the same access, said NCTC President and CEO Johnny McClanahan, “In a time where high speed internet is a lifeline, we are thrilled to be part of this expansion. We plan to provide long overdue high speed internet service to these eligible areas and hopefully can expand with additional funding and support.”

The companies are currently installing in the Warren County expansion area. They expect to be ready to sign up Grayson County members for service by the third quarter of 2021. Plans for expansion in Edmonson County will be announced as they are developed.

