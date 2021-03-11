Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 1,211 new COVID-19 cases; 37 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear announced that visitation restrictions in federally regulated nursing homes would be eased beginning Monday, March 15. Indoor visitation will be allowed with precaution. All visitors will be screened and are recommended to have taken a COVID-19 vaccine, but should at least be tested within 72 hours of visiting.

The governor said his administration was working to have 11 regional Kentucky Career Center locations open around the state beginning April 15, including one in Bowling Green.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,211 new cases of the virus with 213 of those in the correctional system. Beshear reported 37 deaths including a 76-year-old woman from Metcalfe County.

