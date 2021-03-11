Advertisement

Webinar series addresses how pandemic impacts teens, offers strategies to relieve stress

By Laura Rogers
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One’s adolescence and teenage years are hard enough. Add a pandemic to the mix, with all of its challenges and struggles, and you’ve got quite the recipe for stress and strain.

Bowling Green/Warren County Youth Services Centers are hosting a webinar series called Emerging Minds: Supporting our Tweens, Teens and Ourselves Through Challenging Times. Dr. Lacretia Dye, a licensed counselor and professor, will offer her insight and guidance to help parents and caregivers learn how the pandemic impacts their teens’ brain development, learn simple strategies to relieve stress and how they can help their teen build positive relationships with their parents and peers as they journey through adolescence.

The webinars take place Mondays in March. The first one was March 8 and offered insight on strategies to relax stress response.

The remaining webinars are below:

March 15 - Session 2 - Little Nervous Systems

As humans, we are all wired for co-regulation. In this session, parents will explore practical, tangible coping tools to support a healthy, regulated nervous system for both their child(ren) and them.

March 22 - Session 3 - Parent Talk/Non- Violent Communication

All human beings, even frustrated adults, have the capacity for compassion and empathy. In this session, parents will learn new strategies, new words to use and the words to avoid to end power struggles and fruitless conversations.

March 29 - Session 4 - Video game +TikTok + Snapchat + Insta = Connection

Humans want to experience connection, even our little ones and teens. In this session, parents will learn brain- based research strategies that encourages and supports a healthy use of social media for both parent and adult.

Register for the webinar series here.

