A Mainly Cloudy, Cooler Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time since the early morning of March 1st, showers returned to South-Central KY Friday. While our weekend will not be a total rainout, we will see more showers roll through at times Saturday and again Sunday.

A couple of rounds of showers will move through Friday night into Saturday morning. This is in association with a stalled-out boundary over Tennessee that will keep plenty of clouds in place through the weekend. It will NOT rain all weekend long, but showers are possible through Saturday morning at least before some dry hours Saturday afternoon. A few scattered showers are also possible Sunday as the front over Tennessee lifts northward as a warm front. Highs both weekend days will be in “seasonable” territory, reaching the upper 50s for most. Don’t forget: This is “Spring Ahead” weekend, where we turn clocks FORWARD one hour before going to bed Saturday night! This is in conjunction with the start of Daylight Saving Time. It’s also a good time to check batteries in your smoke detectors and NOAA weather radios!

Moving into next week, another storm system arrives Monday with widespread rain and perhaps a few embedded thunderstorms. We’ll get a surge of warmth to start next week, as highs return to the mid 60s Monday. Tuesday may be our best day weatherwise next week, with dry conditions and highs in the upper 60s expected before yet another system arrives Wednesday. Our St. Patrick’s Day and Thursday may be marred by shower chances before things dry out Friday. Cooler temperatures roll in for the end of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. High 58, Low 47, winds NE-9

MONDAY: Rain likely, thunder possible. Breezy. High 65, Low 52, winds S-13

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a bit warmer. High 68, Low 46, winds SW-11

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 62

Today’s Low: 55

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 36

Record High: 82 (1967)

Record Low: 13 (1998)

Today’s Precip: 0.20″

Monthly Precip: 0.37″ (-1.35″)

Yearly Precip: 12.40″ (+3.21″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:51 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 29 / Small Particulate Matter: 47)

UV Index: Low (1)

Pollen Count: Low (5.8 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low

