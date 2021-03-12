Advertisement

Authorities investigating arson case at Dishman Lane business

(WBKO)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Bowling Green Police responded to Top Shelf Shelving on Dishman Lane to assist the Bowling Green Fire Department.

According to Bowling Green Police, a retired firefighter was at a nearby gym when he observed a broken glass door and smoke coming from the business on Dishman Lane.

Officers were advised the act could be criminal, and that the electrical box was tampered with and the glass front door was damaged, police said.

During the investigation, a green metal fence piece was reportedly found near the electrical box.

The fire was put out, and police say arson occurred as two suspected Molotov cocktails were allegedly found.

According to police, a large rock was also found in a pile of glass, causing damage to the door frame and the glass.

Investigators believe the fence post did not break the glass out, and Bowling Green Fire investigators arrived to conduct a separate arson investigation.

The owner of the business told police he left Thursday around 5:00 p.m. and no one had been there since to his knowledge.

