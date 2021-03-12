Beshear announces auto supplier Metalsa expanding job opportunities in Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say an auto supplier is expanding a facility in western Kentucky and adding 97 jobs.

A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says Metalsa Structural Products Inc. plans to upgrade its existing facility in Hopkinsville and add new equipment.

The project is expected to be complete by next October.

Metalsa manufactures chassis structures for vehicles.

The company currently employs more than 600 people at its Christian County plant. It also has facilities in Elizabethtown and Owensboro.

Beshear says its growth will help strengthen the state’s economy.

