Advertisement

BG physicians talk about impact of pandemic on kids’ mental health

BG physicians talk about how kids' mental healths are suffering due to the pandemic.
BG physicians talk about how kids' mental healths are suffering due to the pandemic.(None)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green physicians are starting a conversation about the impact the pandemic’s had on kids’ mental health.

Dr. Lacretia Dye is a licensed counselor and a professor at Western Kentucky University. She’s pairing with City Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown to start a weekly webinar series. The virtual series is called “Emerging Minds,” to support tweens, teens, and parents.

“Thinking about all of the stressors that it creates for not just our young people but the adults, we wanted to address it in a way that supports the healthy co-regulation of the adults and the children,” Dr. Dye says.

It consists of weekly meetings addressing different challenges families have faced due to covid-19. Dye says kids are missing out on essential experiences.

”As they’re growing and developing--and I tell people about this all the time--think about the primary caregiver in your life and what was their nervous system like? Were they an anxious person, was it a calm nervous system, was it a supportive nervous system because your nervous system is constantly co-regulated by that adult’s nervous system.”

"Emerging Minds" webinar helps tweens and teens with mental health issues.
"Emerging Minds" webinar helps tweens and teens with mental health issues.(None)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
At this time the condition of the three people who were hit is currently unknown.
Police: 3 pedestrians struck by car on Smallhouse Road
Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrest man after finding multiple drugs and weapons in the home
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after finding multiple drugs and weapons inside home
Ashley Barbee was arrested after police said she fired several gunshots into the air Thursday...
Police: Bowling Green woman arrested after shots fired with daughter nearby
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US ‘back to normal’ by July 4

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 963 new COVID-19 cases
Authorities investigating arson case at Dishman Lane business
Daylight saving time is a good time of year to remember to do safety checks around your house...
Return to Daylight Saving Time is a Good Time to Check for Open Repair Recalls on Cars, Trucks
T.J. Samson Regional Health vaccine clinic
T.J. Samson accepting COVID vaccine appointments for Phases 1A 1B and 1C