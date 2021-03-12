BG resident pairs with local Human Rights Commission to get people to vaccine sites

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Working as a runner for Crocker Law Firm, 23-year-old Blake Cleary sees first hand that there are several people in Bowling Green who are unable to transport themselves from place to place.

“A lot of times I have to go to clients’ houses to drop off checks and papers for them to sign, and I kind of realized that if they can’t even come to the office to go pick up the checks, which they badly need because ‚you know, a lot of them are really hurting financially, then why would they be able to go get their vaccine? How could they even go get their vaccine?” Blake Cleary said.

This sparked the idea to start a free transportation service, getting people to and from vaccine sites around Bowling Green. Cleary then reached out to the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission who helped make his idea a reality.

“It pretty much is in alliance with our mission to promote equal opportunity and access,” Alice Waddell, the executive director of the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission, said. “Transportation is one thing that everyone should have access to, we want to make sure that everybody has the same opportunity to be vaccinated.”

Cleary was also able to pair with Dave’s Transportation Service (DTS) to set up the rides.

“They specialize in non-emergency medical transportation, so that’s kind of right up our alley, as well as they have wheelchair-accessible vans,” Cleary said.

He fundraised enough money to cover the cost of using DTS, receiving donations from Franklin Bank & Trust, BB&T, Crocker Law Firm, the Cleary State Farm, and M&L Electric.

“We’ve been going for about two to three weeks now, and we’ve far exceeded expectations,” Cleary said. “So, it seems like soon I’m going to have to open up fundraising again, which is so exciting to say!”

Alice Waddell with the Human Rights Commission said she is happy to see such a young person take an initiative like this to help people in the community.

“This is the future, and to run into people his age and younger that have a passion for serving others I think it just gives us a lot of hope for the future,” Waddell said.

To sign up to get a free ride to a local vaccine site you can either call the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission at 270-782-7900, email Cvaccinetransport@gmail.com or message the Facebook page called ‘COVID Vaccine Transport.’

The drivers will travel anywhere within 30 minutes of Bowling Green.

