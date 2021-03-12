Advertisement

Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible

Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is outlining his plan to make all adult Americans eligible for vaccination by May 1 and get the nation back “closer to normal” by the Fourth of July.

Biden is addressing the nation Thursday evening, one year into the coronavirus pandemic.

He said of the virus, which has killed more than 530,000 Americans and disrupted the lives of countless more: It was different for everyone, but “we all lost something.”

He said he is deploying 4,000 more active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts and will allow more people - such as medical students, veterinarians, and dentists - to deliver shots.

