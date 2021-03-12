Advertisement

Police: Bowling Green woman arrested after shots fired with daughter nearby

Ashley Barbee was arrested after police said she fired several gunshots into the air Thursday...
Ashley Barbee was arrested after police said she fired several gunshots into the air Thursday night.(WCRJ)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman was arrested Thursday after Bowling Green Police hear shots fired while investigating a related incident.

According to the report, officers initially responded to the Shell Gas Station at 2447 Russellville Road in reference to two suspicious males outside the store. Station employees told police Ashley Barbee had come into the store telling them that the two males were planning to potentially rob the store. According to police, the mother of one of the males told them there were long-standing issues between her and Barbee due to their daughters having altercations in the past, and that Barbee was trying to her son in trouble.

After the males were released to their families, the mother and members of her family walked back to the Shell station to confront Barbee, who had gone back to get money off her card. Police said security footage showed Barbee inside the store with her daughter, and then in the parking lot in her black SUV with her daughter in the passenger seat. According to the report, Barbee said when she was confronted in the parking lot she shot four times in the air, believing she was defending her daughter. Police said at the time of the shots no one was close to cause her or her daughter physical harm.

Officers said they were at Creekwood Apartments and heard the gunshots. They were able to recover four .380 caliber shell casings in the parking lot.

According to the report, Barbee initially declined the shooting or having the firearm, but eventually told BGPD that she did shoot out of self-defense. Police said Barbee told them she discarded the firearm off of Whispering Hills due to being scared. Officers were unable to locate the gun.

Barbee was arrested on several charges including first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor and discharging firearms/fireworks in the city.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US ‘back to normal’ by July 4
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,211 new COVID-19 cases; phase 1c eligibility to expand March 15
KSP arrest Arkansas Man in Ohio County
KSP arrest Arkansas man after finding marijuana, paraphernalia, and $30,000
Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrest man after finding multiple drugs and weapons in the home
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after finding multiple drugs and weapons inside home

Latest News

Jordan was arrested on driving and drug related charges.
Glasgow woman arrested after reckless driving in Barren County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Beshear announces auto supplier Metalsa expanding job opportunities in Hopkinsville
Sports: Hilltoppers defeat UTSA in second round of C-USA tournament
Sports: Hilltoppers defeat UTSA in second round of C-USA tournament
Shop Local: Marty Eubanks World Champion Karate Academy - clipped version
Shop Local | Marty Eubanks World Champion Karate