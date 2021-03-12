Police: Bowling Green woman arrested after shots fired with daughter nearby

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman was arrested Thursday after Bowling Green Police hear shots fired while investigating a related incident.

According to the report, officers initially responded to the Shell Gas Station at 2447 Russellville Road in reference to two suspicious males outside the store. Station employees told police Ashley Barbee had come into the store telling them that the two males were planning to potentially rob the store. According to police, the mother of one of the males told them there were long-standing issues between her and Barbee due to their daughters having altercations in the past, and that Barbee was trying to her son in trouble.

After the males were released to their families, the mother and members of her family walked back to the Shell station to confront Barbee, who had gone back to get money off her card. Police said security footage showed Barbee inside the store with her daughter, and then in the parking lot in her black SUV with her daughter in the passenger seat. According to the report, Barbee said when she was confronted in the parking lot she shot four times in the air, believing she was defending her daughter. Police said at the time of the shots no one was close to cause her or her daughter physical harm.

Officers said they were at Creekwood Apartments and heard the gunshots. They were able to recover four .380 caliber shell casings in the parking lot.

According to the report, Barbee initially declined the shooting or having the firearm, but eventually told BGPD that she did shoot out of self-defense. Police said Barbee told them she discarded the firearm off of Whispering Hills due to being scared. Officers were unable to locate the gun.

Barbee was arrested on several charges including first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor and discharging firearms/fireworks in the city.

