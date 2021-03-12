Glasgow girl reflects on Food Network experience

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Haylin Adams, an 11 year old sixth grader at North Jackson Elementary School in Glasgow, was among the 12 young bakers who recently competed on season nine of “Kids Baking Championship” on Food Network. Adams placed fourth in the reality competition.

“It was just amazing to get to go to California and film it, and to get to make it to the final four and make all of the friends that I have made,” said Adams. Adams said she learned a lot on the show, as time constraints forced her to think fast and “go with the flow.” She said it was “surreal” to watch herself on TV.

Adams said her interest in baking began at age three with an Easy Bake Oven. For her ninth birthday, she made her own birthday cake and her talents flourished from there. Today cakes remain her favorite to bake and decorate, and she even takes orders for family and friends.

Adams said she’s glad to be back in the classroom at North Jackson Elementary School. She said her friends and classmates were supportive during her run on the show, excited to watch her on TV on Monday nights.

As for aspiring bakers, Adams said there’s no shortcut to success or secret ingredient, just that “practice makes perfect.”

