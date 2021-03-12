Advertisement

Glasgow woman arrested after reckless driving in Barren County

Jordan was arrested on driving and drug related charges.
Jordan was arrested on driving and drug related charges.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman is arrested after a reckless driving traffic stop in Barren County.

Glasgow Police made contact with Lindsey Jordan and received consent to search.

They found a syringe, heroin, and marijuana.

Jordan was also found to not be operating a valid driver’s license.

Lindsey Jordan was arrested on reckless driving, drug possession, and drug paraphernalia offenses.

Jordan has since been released.

