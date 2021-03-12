Glasgow woman arrested after reckless driving in Barren County
Published: Mar. 12, 2021
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman is arrested after a reckless driving traffic stop in Barren County.
Glasgow Police made contact with Lindsey Jordan and received consent to search.
They found a syringe, heroin, and marijuana.
Jordan was also found to not be operating a valid driver’s license.
Lindsey Jordan was arrested on reckless driving, drug possession, and drug paraphernalia offenses.
Jordan has since been released.
