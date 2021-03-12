Glasgow woman arrested after reckless driving in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman is arrested after a reckless driving traffic stop in Barren County.

Glasgow Police made contact with Lindsey Jordan and received consent to search.

They found a syringe, heroin, and marijuana.

Jordan was also found to not be operating a valid driver’s license.

Lindsey Jordan was arrested on reckless driving, drug possession, and drug paraphernalia offenses.

Jordan has since been released.

