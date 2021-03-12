Gov. Beshear reports 963 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear announced 963 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and a positivity rate of 3.88%.

“The number of new cases, deaths and the positivity rate all continue to decline,” the Governor said. “While this is encouraging, we need to remain committed to the public health measures that have helped Kentucky curb the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths that would have otherwise occurred.”

The governor reported 29 deaths raising the death toll to 4,950.

