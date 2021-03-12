Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 963 new COVID-19 cases

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear announced 963 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and a positivity rate of 3.88%.

“The number of new cases, deaths and the positivity rate all continue to decline,” the Governor said. “While this is encouraging, we need to remain committed to the public health measures that have helped Kentucky curb the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths that would have otherwise occurred.”

The governor reported 29 deaths raising the death toll to 4,950.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
At this time the condition of the three people who were hit is currently unknown.
Police: 3 pedestrians struck by car on Smallhouse Road
Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrest man after finding multiple drugs and weapons in the home
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after finding multiple drugs and weapons inside home
Ashley Barbee was arrested after police said she fired several gunshots into the air Thursday...
Police: Bowling Green woman arrested after shots fired with daughter nearby
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US ‘back to normal’ by July 4

Latest News

Authorities investigating arson case at Dishman Lane business
BG physicians talk about how kids' mental healths are suffering due to the pandemic.
BG physicians talk about impact of pandemic on kids’ mental health
Daylight saving time is a good time of year to remember to do safety checks around your house...
Return to Daylight Saving Time is a Good Time to Check for Open Repair Recalls on Cars, Trucks
T.J. Samson Regional Health vaccine clinic
T.J. Samson accepting COVID vaccine appointments for Phases 1A 1B and 1C