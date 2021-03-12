Hilltoppers hold off UAB; advance to C-USA Championship

FRISCO, Tx. (WBKO) -After a quick turnaround from Thursday, Western Kentucky held off Alabama-Birmingham 64-60 to advance to the Conference USA Championship on Saturday.

This will be the Hilltoppers third appearance in the championship game over the past four years. WKU will face the winner of Louisiana Tech and North Texas.

A big question mark into the game was the status of junior center Charles Bassey. During Thursday’s win over University of Texas-San Antonio, Bassey reaggravated the back injury he suffered against Alabama. Head coach Rick Stansbury said he would be a game time decision.

“Didn’t know if he could go how effective he could be,” Stansbury said. “But it’s very obvious that he pushed through it and fought through it.”

Bassey started the game but didn’t score until the 9:11 mark in the first half. However, after the slow start, Bassey found another gear finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks, three of which came in the final four minutes of the game.

“Coming into the game, when I started going I didn’t feel it,” Bassey said. “We don’t play tomorrow until 8 p.m. so I’m probably going to get a lot of rest.”

Turnover would hurt WKU in the first half, committing nine to just 10 field goals.

UAB would lead 34-30 at the break.

The Hilltoppers would come out hot in the second half, taking a 44-38 lead after a 13:2 run with 12:09 left in the game.

WKU would have a difference maker type game from the 3-point line, shooting 50% (10-20). Luke Frampton led the attack for the Tops, knocking down three to finish with nine points.

“Anytime you play against zones, somewhere along the way you’ve got to make some shots,” Stansbury said. “(Jordan) Rawls and Luke (Frampton) came off that bench and hit five 3-pointers between them.”

Senior guard Josh Anderson gave WKU a 60-53 lead with 4:07 left in the ball game but it would be the last field goal the Tops would score.

Michael Ertel would pull the Blazer within two, 62-60, with 1:25 remaining. But freshman Dayvion McKnight would go to the free throw line after being fouled on a defensive rebound with 0:34 to go. McKnight would sink both shots, icing the game.

“Always calm, always calm,” McKnight said. “It’s something that I’ve always had. Really trusting myself, knowing I can play on this stage.”

McKnight finished with 13 points, four rebounds, nine assists and two blocks. The Freshman also led the team in minutes played with 37.

“Nothing affects his effort,” Stansbury said. “That’s a rare trait that you have to have. A lot of players are influenced on scoring, he’s not. He’s one of those guys that takes on that challenge defensively.”

The Hilltoppers will face Louisiana Tech or North Texas in the Conference USA Championship Saturday at 8 p.m. CT. A win will give WKU the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

