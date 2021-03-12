Advertisement

Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green presents check to Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky

Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green donates $2,500 to Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky.(Junior Achievement)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky recently received a donation of $2,500 from Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green. The donation will help Junior Achievement continue to provide essential programs on work-readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship to K-12 students throughout South Central Kentucky.

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green on March 3 at their meeting and discussed how Junior Achievement continues to educate young people in an effort to prepare them to succeed in a global economy.

“We are always honored to be invited to speak to the Kiwanis Club,” said Junior Achievement President Casey Birge. “Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green exemplifies the standards of excellence Junior Achievement encourages in students through programs and classes, and we are pleased to partner with them.”

On an annual basis, Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky reaches almost 13,000 local students.

