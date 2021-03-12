Edmonson County Sheriff’s office arrest man after finding drug paraphernailia

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Brownsville man was arrested after Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in Brownsville.

According to the Sheriff’s office, when officers approached the vehicle, the driver threw something out of the vehicle.

The item was discovered to be suspected to be methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia with suspected drug residue was also found in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was identified as Willie Ray Lindsey, 38 of Brownsville.

Lindsey was arrested and charged with:

- Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree/1st Offense (methamphetamine)

-Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

-Tampering with Physical Evidence

Lindsey was taken to the Hart County Jail.

