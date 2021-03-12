Advertisement

Edmonson County Sheriff’s office arrest man after finding drug paraphernailia

Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Brownsville man was arrested after Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in Brownsville.

According to the Sheriff’s office, when officers approached the vehicle, the driver threw something out of the vehicle.

The item was discovered to be suspected to be methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia with suspected drug residue was also found in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was identified as Willie Ray Lindsey, 38 of Brownsville.

Lindsey was arrested and charged with:

- Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree/1st Offense (methamphetamine)

-Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess

-Tampering with Physical Evidence

Lindsey was taken to the Hart County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
The former Kentucky state unemployment director, died March 7 at the age of 39.
Kentucky’s former unemployment director found dead
The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.
Stimulus Payment Calculator: Do you qualify for a stimulus payment?
KSP arrest Arkansas Man in Ohio County
KSP arrest Arkansas man after finding marijuana, paraphernalia, and $30,000
KSP Trooper Ben Hubbard arrested.
KSP trooper arrested on stolen firearm charges and resigns

Latest News

COVID Vaccine Transport
BG resident pairs with local Human Rights Commission to get people to vaccine sites
Panel OKs bill to make it easier to change school districts
KY GOP committee okays bill to make it easier to change school districts
As of now WKU’s Media Relations Direction, Bob skipper says there will be an in-person...
WKU set to release graduation ceremony plans on Monday
President Biden's first 50 days
Local Reactions: President Joe Biden’s 50 first days