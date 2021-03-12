Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after finding multiple drugs and weapons inside home

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on C Jones Road after complaints of drug activity and possible stolen items. When deputies arrived, they say they found plants of marijuana and advised Michael Dale Austin of Fountain Run to come out.

According to a Facebook post from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies obtained a search warrant and found 6 plants of marijuana in a box in the sink growing in plastic cups, 2 handguns, 8 long guns, $1000 in one-dollar bills, two $20 dollar bills, meth pipes, 3 sets of scales, mushrooms, and marijuana grow kits.

Austin was charged with:

Cultivating Marijuana (5 plants or more) 1st offense

Trafficking in marijuana (8 oz. <5 pounds) 1st degree 1st offense

Possession of a controlled substance 1st-degree 1st offense (Methamphetamine)

Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess

Austin was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

