Mother of son with special needs wishes the group received priority in vaccine roll out

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County mother finds convenience in the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine for her special needs adult son; however, she felt underserved in other areas of the vaccine.

“He’s nonverbal, he needs care, 24-7 and supervision. So we have been, I’ve just been home with him for a year,” said Laura Rigsby Orsland about her son. She is also the founder of The Hive Bowling Green.

Having an adult son with special needs, Orsland has been even more so isolated this past year.

“I don’t know when I’ve been to the store. It’s been a really, really long time. It sounds like a luxury actually,” she joked.

Eager to get her son vaccinated, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will make it much more convenient for Orsland’s son Tay when it comes his time.

“To have just that one shot, and we can go just to a local pharmacy and get that taken care of,” expressed Orsland.

She says the two-dose vaccine would have been nearly impossible given how clinics are set up.

“My son has a lot of anxiety, he has agoraphobia. So going anywhere and being out the big deal, standing in waiting in line, he would trigger almost immediately. And there’s just no way that we could, that we could do it being in those crowds.”

Doctors say special needs individuals are twice as likely to get the virus, and twice as likely to die from it.

“So when they did the vaccine rollout in phases, a lot of us really felt left in the shadows,” said Orsland.

Tay’s father and Orsland’s husband is working outside of their home, which added another layer of fear during the pandemic.

“With him being out and may not being able to get my son the vaccine, I just felt like people with disabilities should have been prioritized,” said Orsland. “And like they so often are, they got kind of swept under the rug when it came to who comes first.”

While marginalizing special needs groups is nothing new, Orsland said, her plea and life’s work continues to fight to change this.

“I’m sure that on many levels, it was an oversight. I know not everybody even has somebody in their family who has a disability. And so they just didn’t think about it when they did the rollout that I really want them to, if anything like that happens again. Think about us, because it’s been really scary.

Tay is currently on a waiting list to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Sheldon’s Pharmacy.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.