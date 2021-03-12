Advertisement

NCM opens back up for tourism season

Kartplex open for the season
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tourism season is back and with that NCM motorsports park in Bowling Green is getting ready for an eventful 2021 season.

“We are excited that the NCM kart track has officially reopened for the season. Rain or shine we will run these races,” Marketing Coordinator Taylor Howard said.

In addition to re-opening Kartplex, they will also be bringing back driving club day.

“This weekend we will have another cool car event. We are gearing up for the season and are really excited,” Howard said.

Howard also tells 13 News that every weekend NCM will host a fun event that you can enjoy at any age.

“It is free to spectate, go-karts are open every weekend. If you love cars at all you are going to want to come out here,” Howard said.

You can find a full list of events by clicking HERE.

