Police: 3 pedestrians struck by car on Small House Road

At this time the condition of the three people who were hit is currently unknown.
At this time the condition of the three people who were hit is currently unknown.
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three pedestrians walking on Small House Road were struck by a car Friday morning according to police.

Police say the driver of a red Pontiac sedan lost control of his vehicle while driving in a curb on Small House Road.

At this time the condition of the three people who were hit is currently unknown.

13 News has reached out to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office who is conducting the investigation and will update this story as more information is released.

Police tell me 3 people have been struck by a car after a driver lost control on Small House Road. The car is currently...

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Friday, March 12, 2021

