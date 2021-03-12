Showers to end the week and continue this weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a relatively dry Thursday with very warm conditions, we will be cooling down for the weekend as more numerous showers will move into the region!

Your mail or packages could get wet today with the scattered showers in the area! (WBKO)

Scattered showers with even a rumble of thunder possible will move from the northwest towards the southeast this morning. Shower chances decrease during Friday afternoon, but it will be a day that will merit an umbrella nearby. The heaviest rains with this system will occur over our northwestern sections. A Flood Watch is up for Hopkins and McLean Counties through Saturday. High temperatures will be noticeably cooler compared to Wednesday and Thursday as clouds and northerly winds will only allow high temps to be in the mid-to-lower 60s.

Shower chances will increase once again Friday night into Saturday morning as a boundary of energy will move towards the north. Saturday will see lower chances for rain, especially after the morning hours. Then we expect only stray to isolated showers from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon under variably cloudy skies. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with light east-northeast winds. Don’t forget we ‘spring forward’ one hour on Saturday night/Sunday morning with the return of Daylight Saving Time!

Looking ahead to next week, another system arrives early Monday with a good shot at more widespread rain. Expect this weather-maker to move out by Tuesday morning. Highs warm up a bit into the mid 60s Monday into Tuesday. At this time, it appears we might squeak by with a dry St. Patrick’s Day before another possible system arrives Thursday with a rain chance.

Overall rain totals through Monday look highest to the NW of Bowling Green, where upwards of 2″ is possible. However, most of our area should wind up with a grand total of 1-2″ of rain between Thursday night and Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely. High 63. Low 46. Winds N at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 60. Low 47. Winds NE at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. High 61. Low 48. Winds E at 11 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 82 (1967, 1911)

Record Low Today: 13 (1998)

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 36

Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Sunset: 5:51 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 29 / Small Particulate Matter: 47)

UV Index: Low (1 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: N/A minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (5.8 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1183 Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 73

Yesterday’s Low: 61

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 0.17″ (-1.31″)

Yearly Precip: 12.20″ (+3.15″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

