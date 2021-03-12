Advertisement

The JA Student of the Week is Layton Richey

Published: Mar. 12, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The JA Student of the Week is Layton Richey who has completed Junior Achievement’s middle school college/career readiness curriculum. This curriculum gives students the information needed to build strong personal finances, a cornerstone to a happy, secure life and helps them learn the importance of exploring career options based on their skills, interests, and values. They also learn about spending money within a budget; saving and investing wisely; and using credit cautiously. Layton wants to have a career as a real estate attorney. Layton’s favorite part of JA was “that it was all about real life!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

