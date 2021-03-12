Advertisement

T.J. Samson accepting COVID vaccine appointments for Phases 1A 1B and 1C

T.J. Samson Regional Health vaccine clinic
T.J. Samson Regional Health vaccine clinic(WBKO)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health is accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for people who fall into the category of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C.

Phase 1C has just been expanded to include all persons ages 16 or older with any medical or behavioral health condition or conditions that the CDC reports are or might be at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

The Moderna vaccine is approved for ages 18 and older.

If you would like to receive your first vaccine dose, please call the T.J. Regional Health vaccine hotline at (270) 659-1010 to schedule your appointment.

