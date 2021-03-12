Advertisement

Virtual Special Needs Expo going virtual this year, in-person open house

Special Needs Expo BG
Special Needs Expo BG(Special Needs Expo BG)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s still time to register for the free 2021 Special Needs Expo in Bowling Green.

“If you’re a family that is looking for resources, whether you’re you have someone who’s newly diagnosed with a disability or whether you’re in transition to adulthood, there’s a little bit of everything,” said Laura Orsland, Found of The Hive Bowling Green. “Every kind of service and agency in the area. And it’s just invaluable information.”

This year, the expo will be virtual and take place March 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event offers resources, highlights local organizations and even has some fun entertainment.

The virtual expo is 9:30 a.m. to noon, followed by a virtual networking event from noon to 1 p.m. In-person open house events will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In-person open House Events will take place at the following places:

Bowling Green Orthotics + Prosthetics (The Kidz Club on site) - 1711 Ashley Circle Suite #8

The HIVE: Habilitation, Information, Vocation & Education, Inc. - 1818 US 31W Bypass

The Kid SpOt Center, LLC - 944 Fields Drive, Suite 102

Numotion - 1017 Shive Lane

You can register for free at SpecialNeedsExpoBG.org

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
At this time the condition of the three people who were hit is currently unknown.
Police: 3 pedestrians struck by car on Smallhouse Road
Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrest man after finding multiple drugs and weapons in the home
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after finding multiple drugs and weapons inside home
Ashley Barbee was arrested after police said she fired several gunshots into the air Thursday...
Police: Bowling Green woman arrested after shots fired with daughter nearby
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US ‘back to normal’ by July 4

Latest News

Mother feels like special needs group was left behind in vaccine roll out
Mother of son with special needs wishes the group received priority in vaccine roll out
Kentucky Covid-19 update 3-12-21
Kentucky Covid-19 update 3-12-21
Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green donates $2,500 to Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky.
Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green presents check to Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky
Covid-19 Vaccine side effects
Covid-19 Vaccine side effects