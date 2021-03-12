Virtual Special Needs Expo going virtual this year, in-person open house

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s still time to register for the free 2021 Special Needs Expo in Bowling Green.

“If you’re a family that is looking for resources, whether you’re you have someone who’s newly diagnosed with a disability or whether you’re in transition to adulthood, there’s a little bit of everything,” said Laura Orsland, Found of The Hive Bowling Green. “Every kind of service and agency in the area. And it’s just invaluable information.”

This year, the expo will be virtual and take place March 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event offers resources, highlights local organizations and even has some fun entertainment.

The virtual expo is 9:30 a.m. to noon, followed by a virtual networking event from noon to 1 p.m. In-person open house events will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In-person open House Events will take place at the following places:

Bowling Green Orthotics + Prosthetics (The Kidz Club on site) - 1711 Ashley Circle Suite #8

The HIVE: Habilitation, Information, Vocation & Education, Inc. - 1818 US 31W Bypass

The Kid SpOt Center, LLC - 944 Fields Drive, Suite 102

Numotion - 1017 Shive Lane

You can register for free at SpecialNeedsExpoBG.org

