WKU set to release graduation ceremony plans on Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last year, in-person graduations at WKU were cancelled due to the coronavirus, but students who had to miss their commencement may have another opportunity to have their moment on the red carpet.

WKU’s commencement committee met on Thursday and told 13 news they are set to release more details about graduation plans on Monday.

As of now WKU’s Media Relations Direction, Bob skipper says there will be an in-person commencement on May 1st for current graduates and another commencement May 8th for Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 graduates.

