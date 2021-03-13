All 4th Region selections announced
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The 4th Region All Season Teams for boys and girls basketball were announced Friday morning. The teams, as well as Coach of the Year honors, were voted on by the coaches across the 4th Region
Bowling Green’s Isaiah Mason and LynKaylah James were voted Player of the Year for boys and girls.
Metcalfe County’s Brandon Brockman was voted Coach of the Year for the boys and Greenwood’s Zach Simpson took home the honor for girls team.
2021- Boys All 4th Region and Coach of the Year
1st Team
Isaiah Mason - BGHS - Player of the Year
Mason Shirley - ACSHS
Turner Buttry - BGHS
Cade Stinnett - Greenwood
Andreyas Miller - FSHS
2nd Team
Anthony Woodard - Logan County
Sam Bowling - Glasgow
Ty Seay - Cumberland County
Chappelle Whitney - Warren Central
Peyton Dial - Metcalfe County
3rd Team
Mason Griggs - Barren County
Chase Stines - Clinton County
Nick Delk - Clinton County
Jax Cooper - ACSHS
Scott Hamm - Russell County
Coach of the Year - Brandon Brockman - Metcalfe County
In addition to All 4th Region honors, Mason was named the 4th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches. Clinton County’s Todd Messer was selected as the 4th Region Coach of the Year by the KABC. Mason is now a finalist for Mr. Kentucky.
2021- Girls All 4th Region and Coach of the Year
1st Team
LynKaylah James - BGHS - Player of the Year
Saniyah Shelton - Warren Central
Anzley Adwell - Glasgow
Meadow Tisdale - BGHS
Lucy Patterson - Warren East
2nd Team
Jacqueline Jackson - Greenwood
Raven Ennis - Barren County
Leia Trinh - Greenwood
Kate Norwood - Franklin Simpson
Star Marcum - Russell County
3rd Team
Allison Meador - ACSHS
Juliah Bault - Russell County
Anastasia Dowlen - Russellville
A’miyah Collier - Russellville
Braylee Mann - Clinton County
Coach of the Year - Zach Simpson - Greenwood
Warren East’s Lucy Patterson was also named 4th Region Player of the Year by the KABC. The honor of Coach of the Year was award to Barren County’s Piper Lindsey. Patterson is now a finalist for Miss Kentucky.
