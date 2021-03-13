Advertisement

All 4th Region selections announced

Isaiah Mason has been named 4th Region Player of the Year.
Isaiah Mason has been named 4th Region Player of the Year.(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The 4th Region All Season Teams for boys and girls basketball were announced Friday morning. The teams, as well as Coach of the Year honors, were voted on by the coaches across the 4th Region

Bowling Green’s Isaiah Mason and LynKaylah James were voted Player of the Year for boys and girls.

Metcalfe County’s Brandon Brockman was voted Coach of the Year for the boys and Greenwood’s Zach Simpson took home the honor for girls team.

2021- Boys All 4th Region and Coach of the Year

1st Team

Isaiah Mason - BGHS - Player of the Year

Mason Shirley - ACSHS

Turner Buttry - BGHS

Cade Stinnett - Greenwood

Andreyas Miller - FSHS

2nd Team

Anthony Woodard - Logan County

Sam Bowling - Glasgow

Ty Seay - Cumberland County

Chappelle Whitney - Warren Central

Peyton Dial  - Metcalfe County

3rd Team

Mason Griggs - Barren County

Chase Stines - Clinton County

Nick Delk - Clinton County

Jax Cooper - ACSHS

Scott Hamm - Russell County

Coach of the Year - Brandon Brockman - Metcalfe County

In addition to All 4th Region honors, Mason was named the 4th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches. Clinton County’s Todd Messer was selected as the 4th Region Coach of the Year by the KABC. Mason is now a finalist for Mr. Kentucky.

2021- Girls All 4th Region  and Coach of the Year

1st Team

LynKaylah James - BGHS - Player of the Year

Saniyah Shelton - Warren Central

Anzley Adwell - Glasgow

Meadow Tisdale - BGHS

Lucy Patterson - Warren East

2nd Team

Jacqueline Jackson - Greenwood

Raven Ennis - Barren County

Leia Trinh - Greenwood

Kate Norwood - Franklin Simpson

Star Marcum - Russell County

3rd Team

Allison Meador - ACSHS

Juliah Bault - Russell County

Anastasia Dowlen - Russellville

A’miyah Collier - Russellville

Braylee Mann - Clinton County

Coach of the Year - Zach Simpson - Greenwood

Warren East’s Lucy Patterson was also named 4th Region Player of the Year by the KABC. The honor of Coach of the Year was award to Barren County’s Piper Lindsey. Patterson is now a finalist for Miss Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
At this time the condition of the three people who were hit is currently unknown.
UPDATE: 3 pedestrians struck by car on Smallhouse Road Friday morning
Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrest man after finding multiple drugs and weapons in the home
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after finding multiple drugs and weapons inside home
Ashley Barbee was arrested after police said she fired several gunshots into the air Thursday...
Police: Bowling Green woman arrested after shots fired with daughter nearby
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US ‘back to normal’ by July 4

Latest News

WKU Soccer earns 1-1 tie at FAU
WKU
WKU earns third walk-off win of season in extra-inning victory over Bowling Green
FIU Panthers vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on March 7, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
WKU Volleyball remains undefeated with a 3-1 win over West Virginia
Conference USA basketball tournament March 9-13, 2021.
Hilltoppers hold off UAB; advance to C-USA Championship