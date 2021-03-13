All 4th Region selections announced

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The 4th Region All Season Teams for boys and girls basketball were announced Friday morning. The teams, as well as Coach of the Year honors, were voted on by the coaches across the 4th Region

Bowling Green’s Isaiah Mason and LynKaylah James were voted Player of the Year for boys and girls.

Metcalfe County’s Brandon Brockman was voted Coach of the Year for the boys and Greenwood’s Zach Simpson took home the honor for girls team.

2021- Boys All 4th Region and Coach of the Year

1st Team

Isaiah Mason - BGHS - Player of the Year

Mason Shirley - ACSHS

Turner Buttry - BGHS

Cade Stinnett - Greenwood

Andreyas Miller - FSHS

2nd Team

Anthony Woodard - Logan County

Sam Bowling - Glasgow

Ty Seay - Cumberland County

Chappelle Whitney - Warren Central

Peyton Dial - Metcalfe County

3rd Team

Mason Griggs - Barren County

Chase Stines - Clinton County

Nick Delk - Clinton County

Jax Cooper - ACSHS

Scott Hamm - Russell County

Coach of the Year - Brandon Brockman - Metcalfe County

In addition to All 4th Region honors, Mason was named the 4th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches. Clinton County’s Todd Messer was selected as the 4th Region Coach of the Year by the KABC. Mason is now a finalist for Mr. Kentucky.

2021- Girls All 4th Region and Coach of the Year

1st Team

LynKaylah James - BGHS - Player of the Year

Saniyah Shelton - Warren Central

Anzley Adwell - Glasgow

Meadow Tisdale - BGHS

Lucy Patterson - Warren East

2nd Team

Jacqueline Jackson - Greenwood

Raven Ennis - Barren County

Leia Trinh - Greenwood

Kate Norwood - Franklin Simpson

Star Marcum - Russell County

3rd Team

Allison Meador - ACSHS

Juliah Bault - Russell County

Anastasia Dowlen - Russellville

A’miyah Collier - Russellville

Braylee Mann - Clinton County

Coach of the Year - Zach Simpson - Greenwood

Warren East’s Lucy Patterson was also named 4th Region Player of the Year by the KABC. The honor of Coach of the Year was award to Barren County’s Piper Lindsey. Patterson is now a finalist for Miss Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.