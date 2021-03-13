BG KSP Trooper gets Impaired Driving Enforcement Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Trooper Robert Hartley with Kentucky State Police Post 3 received the 2020 Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award for his efforts to improve highway safety by removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from Kentucky roadways.

“Highway safety is a shared responsibility, and we work with the motoring public as well as our local, state and federal partners to help provide a safe and reliable transportation system in Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, “This award recognizes the men and women of law enforcement, who are a key component in our highway safety efforts. Were it not for their actions, there would undoubtedly be more crashes, injuries or worse on our roadways.”

Awards were presented by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety to more than 200 officers for their enforcement efforts from Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020.

“This is more than just receiving an award,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “It is about saving lives and that is what officers do every time they arrest an impaired driver.”

Trooper Hartley was recognized for removing 76 impaired drivers from the roadways of the Commonwealth during the period of Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020. Trooper Hartley is a 3-year veteran with the agency.

“Trooper Robert Hartley continually proves himself to be an asset to this agency and the communities in which he serves. The determination and effort Trooper Hartley shows in the enforcement of impaired driving has ultimately made Kentucky roadways a safer place” said Post 3 Commander Captain Tim Adams.

The Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Awards ceremony, typically held in-person each December, was cancelled due to COVID-19. This year, awards were mailed to each winner.

